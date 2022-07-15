Corsair’s new gaming keyboard is its most expensive one ever

Corsair has a new 60% form factor mechanical keyboard, the $180 K70 Pro Mini Wireless. It’s the most expensive keyboard they’ve ever made, and we’ll tell you why.

At least, we’ll attempt to explain why this is Corsair’s most expensive keyboard. See, the K70 Pro Mini Wireless is essentially the K65 Mini, which sells for $110.

Both keyboards are 60% form factor, which means they have the main alpha keys, but things like the function row are handled by a modifier key. Both have per-key RGB and come with genuine Cherry MX mechanical keyboard switches.

The added cost comes from added features. Corsair has added wireless capabilities to the K70 Pro Mini, with three-device Bluetooth and a 2.4GHz dedicated dongle.

That also means an internal battery, which is nice because it removes the hollow sound of Corsair’s wired keyboards.

The biggest addition, however, is hot swap switch sockets. This means you can put any MX-compatible mechanical keyswitches into the K70 Pro Mini Wireless.

Don’t like the linear feel of the MX Red or Speed switches Corsair offers? Buy some from your favorite vendor, pop off the keycaps, and swap in your new switches.

It’s a good thing, but we are concerned about how expensive this mechanical keyboard is. Many other vendors have a similar 60%, wireless keyboard with hot-swap functionality.

Sure, most of those don’t have Corsair’s iCUE software to control lighting effects and other things, but they also don’t have the same price tag.

Has Corsair priced itself out of the mechanical keyboard market with the K70 Pro Mini Wireless? $180 is a high price to pay, but it has some advantages, including the company’s dedication to aftersales service.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.