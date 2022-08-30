Corsair now has a ridiculous, bendable OLED gaming monitor

Corsair just announced its first OLED gaming monitor, the 45-inch Ultrawide Xeneon Flex. It’s possibly the ultimate flex on your gaming lobbies, as the screen is bendable.

Before you start thinking, “but why do I need a monitor that folds in half,” it doesn’t. The Xeneon Flex can go from a perfectly flat screen, up to an 800R curve.

It does this manually, with two pop-out handles on either side of the panel. Corsair says it will stay at the curve you pick, so you can choose any curvature between those two extremes.

It’s ridiculously fun looking and needs to be seen. Check out Corsair’s announcement video below.

The panel is provided by LG, so you know you’re getting the best OLED available. Other specs include a 3,440×1440 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium variable refresh rates.

The W-OLED panel features 1,000 nits of peak brightness for immersive HDR performance. It also has a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio.

The transforming bendable screen will be a boon to content creators. Curved screens are more immersive when playing games but bring issues when doing tasks like photo editing. Now you can have one monitor that does both.

It’s not the only monitor using this panel, but it is the only one that bends. LG’s UltraGear 45GR95QE is also an 800R curved, 45-inch ultrawide, but LG has decided to have the panel in a permanent curve.

Corsair has only given us a tease of the Xeneon Flex so far. The company says we’ll hear more later this year, including pricing and availability.

