Rumored Apple Watch ‘Pro’ model could have a giant display

The upcoming Apple Watch ‘Pro’ will be a crowd-pleaser for the larger watch enjoyer. A new report says it will have a screen roughly seven percent larger than the current-largest Apple Watch.

That’ll be enough to display additional health metrics or have a usable on-screen keyboard. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg had the scoop and got another interesting tidbit.

According to his report, the shape of the ‘Pro’ model will also be different. It won’t be as drastic as the squared-off renders we first saw last year, however.

Gurman says it won’t be circular either. Instead, it will be “an evolution of the current rectangular shape.”

Old renders for the Apple Watch Series 7 with squared-off design (Image: Phone Arena)

Apple is also switching to titanium for the frame on this model. That will make it tougher than any other Apple Watch so far. It also opens options for the rest of the design, as Apple can make the frame smaller while making things tougher.

We may see longer battery life, as Apple will have more internal space to play with. That would pair well with the Low Power mode that is expected to come to the Series 8 watches.

We could also see new sensors to further integrate with Apple Health, with a body temperature sensor hotly tipped to be included.

The new materials and larger screen will push the price higher. When it is announced, expect upwards of $1,000 for the Apple Watch ‘Pro’.

