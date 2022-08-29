An upcoming Apple Watch Pro could feature satellite connectivity

We’re about a week away from the next Apple Event, where we expect to hear about the Apple Watch Pro. Rumors are already swirling about its successor, which could gain satellite connectivity.

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg writes in his Power On newsletter this week, “[Apple] has also internally discussed the idea of giving its watches satellite features.”

That’s the same system we’ve heard about inclusion in the iPhone range.

According to reports, the emergency system would have two parts. One is to send SOS messages to emergency services, and a second to report incidents, similar to how Waze and other navigation apps work.

That would make the rugged Apple Watch Pro a contender vs other satellite-equipped devices, like the Garmin inReach. This year’s device isn’t getting the satellite feature, however so what should we expect to see on Sept 7?

What is coming on the first Apple Watch Pro?

Apple’s next Event is on September 7. We’re expecting the iPhone 14 range and the Apple Watch Series 8. We also expect the Apple Watch Pro, a more rugged (and expensive) model.

We expect the Apple Watch Pro to look different from the other two Apple Watch Series 8 models. It will also feature “a more durable formulation of titanium” to make it more damage-resistant.

The Pro model will get the largest screen ever on an Apple wearable, at 1.99 inches. That would also allow for larger battery size, perfect for its sports users.

Body temperature monitoring will also be featured, as it’s one of the new sensors tipped for the entire Apple Watch Series 8 range. That might show if your temperature is higher than normal instead of showing accurate temperature readings.

We’ll find out how accurate the earlier leaks were in just over a week. Join in as we bring you all the news from the September 7 Apple Event.

