iPhone 14 release: How to watch the September 7 Apple Event

As you may already know, the much-awaited iPhone 14 reveal is almost here. Come September 7, Apple will be releasing the 15th iteration of its iconic iPhone.

Every fall, Apple fans anticipate a new iPhone model. This has come to be the norm for a while now. And true to type, Apple is set to do it again.

Last year, on September 14, the tech giant released the iPhone 13 series. This year, the iPhone 14 release is coming one week earlier.

The much-awaited Apple Event 2022

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s SVP of Marketing, announced the 2022 Apple Event in typical Apple fashion.

The cryptic post dubbed “Far out. September 7” features an animated GIF of a starry sky morphing into the Apple logo.

Although nothing else was said, the message has been delivered. Now, both fans and critics await the big reveal.

According to available information, Apple’s online-only event will take place on September 7 at 10 AM PT (which is 1 PM ET, 6 PM BST, or 3 AM AEST).

How to attend Apple Event 2022

You can add the September 7 Apple Event to your calendar and watch the iPhone 14 release on the company’s dedicated events page. It will be livestreamed at 10 AM PT.

Additionally, you can bookmark this page and watch it through the YouTube livestream above. Apple TV users can also watch it through the app.

iPhone 14 release: what to expect from the Apple Event

As expected, the Apple iPhone 14 will be the center of attraction. Rumors suggest that it could come with an always-on display, e-SIM, a new design, and price changes.

A slight change in the lineup may also be on the cards for the iPhone, as well as more sensors for the upcoming Apple Watch 8.

The event will also bring about the official release of iOS 16, even if iPadOS 16 is a bit delayed.

More to come from Apple in 2022

Apart from the iPhone 14 release, more Apple product announcements are expected later this year and early next year, so it will be interesting to see what the company announces going forward.

Just weeks ago, on August 10, Samsung held its Unpacked Event, where the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 were released.

