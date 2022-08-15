Microsoft finally admits the PS4 drastically outsold the Xbox One

After years of secrecy about its sales numbers, Microsoft has finally revealed that the Xbox One’s sales numbers were unimpressive compared to the PS4. The PS4 has sold more than double what the Xbox One sold to date.

See, Microsoft quit reporting its exact sales numbers for Xbox One consoles back in 2016. Instead, the company tends to report on Xbox Live membership numbers.

But a recent document submitted to the Brazilian national competition regulator and discovered by Game Luster has shed some light on Microsoft’s Xbox One sales numbers over the year.

“Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and installed base, having sold more than twice as many Xbox in the last generation,” reads a translated excerpt from the document.

Sony itself stopped reporting on sales numbers for its PS4 console’s lifetime. Its final report showed around 117 million PS4s sold in the console’s lifetime.

Microsoft says PS4 sales more than doubled the total Xbox One console sales. So even though we haven’t heard any official sales numbers, this means the Xbox One sold less than 59 million consoles.

More than 50 million console sales are still pretty impressive for Microsoft. It just doesn’t look that great when compared to the outrageous sales performance of the PS4.

And Xbox has been heavily shifting its focus to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service and cloud gaming. Still, the underwhelming Xbox One sales numbers are certainly disappointing.

Microsoft still doesn’t share hardware sales numbers, so it’s hard to say how well the Xbox Series X|S is selling.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Xbox Series X|S compares against the PS5 in a few years, once supply chains and demand for the new consoles levels out.

