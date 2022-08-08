Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support is coming to Steam

Valve has just pushed a new beta update adding support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers to Steam. The update lets you use the controllers combined into pairs or as individual, mini-gamepads.

The company announced this update on the Steam forums late last week. In addition to adding support for Joy-Cons, the update also “improved support for the Nintendo Online classic controllers.”

The new beta update lets users take advantage of the modular Joy-Con controllers that Nintendo offers. You’ll be able to use just one side of the Joy-Cons as a full-blown gamepad when playing Steam Games.

Or, you can connect the two controllers to create a more standard controller using both sides of the Joy-Con. This unique capability works well on the Switch, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out on Steam games.

The other focus of this beta update was on improving support for Nintendo Online’s classic controllers. That includes the modern, Bluetooth versions of the NES, SNES, Genesis, and Nintendo 64 gamepads.

The platform added support for these controllers in the official build of the Steam client a couple of weeks ago, and this beta seemingly improves upon that support.

Of course, this update is currently only available for the beta build of the Steam client. You can opt into the Steam client beta by heading to Steam>Settings>Account>Beta Participation.

But be aware that any new feature on the beta build has the potential to be a little buggy. Valve is usually pretty quick, however, and it should only be a couple of weeks before this client build is available to everyone.

