The best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy – 2021 edition

So you’ve managed to beat the hordes to pick up a Nintendo Switch console at a price. Maybe you got the new OLED model, or the Switch Lite, or the OG.

That’s great, now you can play gaming gems like Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey. The thing is, you’ll want to pick up some additional accessories to make your gaming time more enjoyable.

Let’s face it, while Nintendo’s latest is pretty great, there is a bunch of quality of life improvements that can be done.

That could be replacing the original dock with a more portable version, blinging your console up with a glittery case, or adding a carrying bag for your portable but oh-so-fragile console. Oh, and don’t forget to add a screen protector because replacing a shattered screen is expensive.

From controllers to protection and everything in between, we’ve found the best Nintendo Switch accessories that you can buy right now. Well, let’s get to it.

Controller time ($80)

Look, we were going to look for third-party controllers to put here, but they’re pretty much all trash. The only notable exception is the $50 PowerA enhanced wireless range, because of their sweet licensed artwork.

If you need more controllers, buy Nintendo branded ones like the growing range of colored Joy-Cons, or the Pro Controller. Oh, I guess if you play lots of Super Smash Bros., get the PowerA GameCube style one, cause that’ll feel like you’re playing the original game.

Hori Split Pad Pro ($50)

You can get the full-sized controller experience in handheld mode, with this sweet split controller from Hori. The big bonus here? You get two customizable back buttons, so you can easily trigger your most used in-game controls. Hori also adds turbo functionality so you don’t have to wear your thumbs out mashing fire buttons.

The dock that comes in your Nintendo Switch box is great if all you want to do is put your console behind your TV, but what if you want to use it while traveling? It’s bulky to stick into your bag and kinda looks fragile.

Enter Human Things yet again, with the new Genki Covert Dock. It uses GaN tech to stuff a USB PD charger, an HDMI output, and a USB port, so all the functionality of your bulky dock is shrunk into something the size of the Nintendo Switch power adapter. All you need to do is plug in some cables. Awesome.

We’ve been using one for some time now, and it really is a marvelous device. Ditch your dock, Genki is the future.

If you still want to use the stock dock but feel it could do with some jazzing up, PDP has your back. Each kit comes with two light-up dock covers like this one with the sheikah slate motif from Breath of the Wild to make the boring dock look awesome.

They’re so cheap that you can get a few, and change it up if you get bored of the pattern. Add 17 different color/pattern effects to the mix and your boring gray dock will never be the same again.

If you haven’t read it yet, you should totally go read the backstory of this nifty Nintendo Switch cartridge case. While Josh is pretty perplexed by the weirdness of the instruction manual, I’m all for it. I mean, how often do you actually get a device that’s both useful and mysterious?

It’s like the little snippets of lore found on weapons and collectibles in the game Destiny, and I love that game’s weirdness. Anyway, the Ammo Kinergy case also holds 18 games and both Joy-Con wrist strap attachments, as well as the mystery it holds. Sweet.

While we love both the Joy-Cons and the Pro Controller here at KnowTechie, we’re less enthused about the thumbsticks used by Nintendo. I mean, besides the drift issues, those stubby little Joy-Con thumbsticks aren’t really usable by anyone out of grade school.

That’s where KontrolFreek comes in, with a full range of height-enhancing, grip-fixing extenders for those thumbsticks so you can finally play Mario Odyssey without wanting to throw your controllers more than Nintendo suggests.

Once you’ve put a few games onto your Nintendo Switch, you’ll find that the internal storage fills up pretty quickly. Even playing games from cartridge adds files to the internal storage, so you’ll find yourself needing a microSD card to add more space. This is one of the best accessories you can buy for your Nintendo Switch, and really should be the first thing you order.

Sure, you could just buy any old microSD card, but where’s the fun in that? SanDisk has some officially-licensed microSD cards for the Nintendo Switch, with Zelda logos for the 64GB size, a Mario Mushroom on the 128GB size, and an all-yellow Invincibility Star on the 256GB, so you can pack in more games in style.

If you’ve opted for the Nintendo Switch Lite, you might be wanting a protective case so you don’t smash it while you’re playing Super Smash Bros. outside of the house.

Orzly has a great grip case that covers everything except the buttons in protective TPU material. It’s got cut-outs for all the vents and ports, a kickstand, and even two hidden compartments in the grips so you can carry two additional game cartridges. That’s pretty darn cool.

Since most Nintendo accessories tend to be Mario-themed, why not switch it up with this Luigi-themed carrying case.

It’s designed to mimic his signature green and blue overalls, with the inside featuring an insert with sculpted sections to fit the Nintendo Switch, the dock, the charger, the Joy-Con straps, the insert that connects Joy-Cons into a normal controller, pockets for game cartridges, cables and more.

Whew, bet you didn’t know that the skinny Mario Brother could pack away the goods.

Every Nintendo console in recent years has come with motion controls, and the Nintendo Switch and its Joy-Cons is no exception. That means it’s perfect for motion-activated games or in this case RingFit Adventures which Nintendo-fies your daily workouts.

Using the Ring accessory and leg strap, your two Joy-Cons turn your body into the controller, letting you jog, sprint, and throw knees through dozens of adventure-packed levels. Attack by throwing shoulders, refill your life counter by throwing shapes (yoga shapes, to be exact), and become a “master squatter.”

Oh, and don’t forget to play the minigames, which Nintendo is always fantastic at creating.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit ($100)

Ever wanted to turn your home into a Mario Kart circuit? Well, now you can, because this game kit gives you everything you need.

Place the cardboard gates around your home to make the racetrack, then turn your Nintendo Switch into an augmented reality controller to race the included RC car through the course you created.

Add more kits to race multiplayer cars around your living room, but look out for those virtual shells!

Nintendo LABO (varies)

Remember all the fun you had with cardboard boxes as a kid? Bring that fun back to the digital age, with the LABO kits.

Pop out the sheets of cardboard, put them together in the order the game cart tells you to, and enjoy some insanely fun augmented reality experiences.

Depending on which kit you get, you can turn your Switch into a race sim rig, or a VR blaster, or even a piano.

UGREEN USB Ethernet adapter ($15)

The wireless connection on the Nintendo Switch is good enough for most cases, but sometimes you want the stability of a wired network connection.

You could buy the official Nintendo Ethernet adapter, but this one is half the price and just as good. Plug it into the dock, and you’ll be brawling in Super Smash Bros. with low latency in no time.

HORI Compact Playstand ($22)

Nintendo put a handy kickstand on the back of the Switch for if you want to use the Joy-Cons without a TV. That’s cool, but they also put the charging port on the bottom, so you can’t keep your Switch powered up while using the kickstand.

HORI fixes that issue with its foldable, compact Playstand, which raises the screen to a better height for your neck while allowing access to the USB-C charging port.

There’s a lot here, we know. But no matter if you are playing from the comfort of your home or on the go, these accessories will certainly add another level of entertainment to the Nintendo Switch.

Did we miss anything? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

