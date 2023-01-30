How much storage comes with the Nintendo Switch OLED version?

Quick Answer: The OLED Nintendo Switch comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

The OLED Nintendo Switch offers an improved screen over the standard Switch console, but does it address the small hard drive included in the original?

The original console launched with only 32 GB of internal storage, making it nearly impossible to install more than a couple of games without an external drive.

So, what should you expect with the OLED version?

How much storage does a Nintendo Switch OLED version have?

Short answer: 64 GB

This time around, Nintendo did opt to go for a bit bigger storage, but not by much.

Though the internal storage on the Switch OLED version is double the storage of the original, 64 GB still isn’t a lot by today’s standards.

Some of the bigger Switch games are pushing into the 30 GB range. That will eat up more than half of your available storage after considering all of the system’s software.

Image: KnowTechie

Fortunately, Nintendo makes it pretty easy to upgrade the storage on any Switch console, including the OLED version.

There’s a slot for a microSD card right under the kickstand on the back of the console, so you can add plenty more storage to your console.

