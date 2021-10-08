Don’t peel off the protective cover on your OLED Switch’s glass screen

If you just got your hands on the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, do yourself a favor and do not peel off the protective cover on its glass screen. I repeat, do not peel it off.

The OLED Nintendo Switch’s display is essentially made of glass, but with this protective cover, you’ll never come into contact with it. The display features an “anti-scattering adhesive film” that helps prevent the glass from shattering into a bunch of sharp pieces if it ever breaks. It also helps protect your precious gaming fingers from getting cut up if this ever happens.

Chances are you won’t even realize it’s there. As this Verge review notes, it’s nearly impossible to see. But Nintendo is pretty adamant that you don’t remove it, and they even mention it in the OLED Switch owner’s manual: “Do not peel off the anti-scattering adhesive film from the OLED screen of the console.”

But what about adding a screen protector? Will that help? Speaking to The Verge, Nintendo confirmed it’s totally OK to use one if you want extra protection. Naturally, Nintendo makes its own, which sells for $20, but there’s plenty of different options if that price is too rich for your liking.

As someone who finds it irresistible to peel protective covers off of new packages, I know it’s tempting to want to remove this protective cover, but whatever you do, just don’t do it.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.