Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now the best-selling fighting game ever

The Nintendo Switch has been crushing it, with sales topping 15 million in North America recently. A console can’t be successful without killer games, and the Switch has its fair share of blockbuster hits.

One such game is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and it can now hoist the title of the best-selling fighting game of all-time. It now adds “best-selling fighting game” to its previously-earned “fastest-selling Nintendo game” title. SSBU has sold over 15.7 million copies in the 11 months it’s been available. 12 million of those sales happened within the first three weeks of its release.

Of the top five selling fighting games of all time, the Smash Bros. series holds three of the places with Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U and Super Smash Bros. Brawl holding down the 3rd and 4th spots respectively.

The previous title holder, Street Fighter II, has 15.5 million copies sold, but it took it many years and re-releases to hit that number. Mortal Kombat X rounds out the top 5 with 13.3 million copies sold.

Alongside everything else, Super Smash Bros. is now the most popular fighting game series of all time, beating out Tekken, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and more.

