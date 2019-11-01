Diablo IV announced at BlizzCon and it looks bloody and dark

Diablo IV is coming!

A near 10-minute Diablo IV reveal trailer was shown to kick off BlizzCon 2019. This also marks the first entry in the Diablo series in a little under a decade. And by the looks of the trailer, it is going to be a much darker game than Diablo III. The game’s director, Luis Barriga described the game’s tone after the trailer.

We are going back to the franchise’s darker roots. It’ll mean blood and gore. It’ll mean occult symbols and rituals.

The trailer focuses on the potential story Diablo IV with the reveal of the game’s main villain, Lillith, appearing.

There have been rumors of a fourth game in the classic hack n’ slash dungeon crawler franchise, but nothing confirmed. Last year’s BlizzCon had the Diablo Immortal announcement, as opposed to a fourth game. That event also led to the infamous, “What? You don’t own a smartphone?” quip.

Diablo IV goes back to its roots but adds new features

Another gameplay addition to the game will be PvP, which is a staple of the series. The classes players can be in Diablo IV, that are confirmed, are the barbarian, sorceress, and druid. There is no official release date yet, but the game will be on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

BlizzCon 2019 continues this weekend, and there are sure to be more announcements regarding other rumored sequels and Overwatch 2.

What do you think? Interested in Diablo IV? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.