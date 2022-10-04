Overwatch 2: Release time and how to download

After what feels like years of hype and drama, Overwatch 2 is almost ready to be delivered to the masses. With its new free-to-play model and updated gameplay, plenty of people are ready to dive into the team hero shooter.

Overwatch 2 expands on the original game while also introducing new elements. Now, teams are made up of five heroes, and the game will feature both old heroes and new ones.

There is also a battle pass now, which many people aren’t totally happy with.

But regardless of the drama that the game is currently experiencing, it’s one of the more highly-anticipated games of 2022, so you’re definitely going to want to know what time it actually releases and how to download it.

When does Overwatch 2 release?

Overwatch 2 releases today, October 4. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

The actual time Overwatch 2 releases is expected to be 3 PM ET. That translates to 12 PM PT and 8 PM BST. At that point, you’ll be able to gather the squad and hop in some games.

But, before you do that, you’ll need to know how to actually download the game. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

How to download Overwatch 2

Image: Blizzard

If you are ready to get your friend group together and hopefully win some games, you’ll first need to download Overwatch 2.

For players that owned the original, Overwatch 2 presents itself as a free update. If you are on PC, you can find the 50 GB update in the Blizzard Store. You can also upgrade your version to the Watchpoint Pack for extra rewards.

Players on consoles can also download the 30 GB update by locating the game and launching it. That will trigger the update.

For anyone that doesn’t own the original Overwatch, you’ll need to find the game in your respective store. We’ve included links below.

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo Switch

Can you download Overwatch 2 early?

Finally, eager players are going to probably want to download the game early so they can hop right into the action. But, can the game actually be downloaded early?

Well, we have good and bad news. Yes, you can download it early, but only if you owned the original game or purchased the Watchpoint Pack.

If you haven’t done that, you’ll have to wait until the launch time to download the game.

Will Overwatch 2 succeed?

Image: Blizzard

There has been a lot of talk around the latest Blizzard game. From questionable design changes to the studio behind it, every gamer seems to have an opinion about the new hero shooter.

Time will tell if the game fails or succeeds, but until then, we definitely plan on checking the game out once it releases today.

