Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for October 2022

October is here and that means it’s time for another batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Unfortunately, the haul looks a bit disappointing, as Xbox no longer adds two Xbox 360 classics to the deal.

So that leaves us with two Xbox One titles that any Xbox Live Gold subscriber can claim for free. Remember, you get Xbox Live Gold for free if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

These games are available on both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. So let’s see what Xbox has in store for Games with Gold in October.

Free Games with Gold for October 2022

As we said earlier, there are only two games to grab this month. The month starts out with the survival title, Windbound. Windbound is a single-player survival story that leaves you stranded on an island.

In the game, you scavenge and craft weapons and tools for survival, while spending time crafting a vessel to sail the open seas. Explore mysterious islands and uncover secrets on your journey for survival in Windbound.

October’s other free Games with Gold game is Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. This is a World War II plane fighting game where you develop your own strategy and lead your team into battle.

It’s up to you to avoid dangers from both your enemies and the world around you. You’ll have to maintain all aspects of your aircraft and crew if you want to succeed in this high-flying war game.

Check out both titles and their availability dates below:

Windbound ($19.99 ERP) – Available October 1 to 31

($19.99 ERP) – Available October 1 to 31 Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition ($24.99 ERP) – Available October 16 to November 15

So that’s your list of free Games with Gold for the month of October. Anyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can claim these games for free while they’re available.

It’s sad to see the end of the classic Xbox 360 games in Games with Gold. But maybe this will mean we’ll get better Xbox One games every month. Although, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

