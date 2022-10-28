Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for November 2022

November is upon us, and that means it’s time for another batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Two Xbox titles are up for grabs this month. And don’t forget, you get Xbox Live Gold for free if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

These games are available on both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. So let’s see what Xbox has in store for Games with Gold in November.

Free Games with Gold for November 2022

Image: Xbox

This month, like many of the recent months, is pretty disappointing. But, free games are free games, so it’s hard to complain.

In Praetorians (HD Remaster), players get a real-time strategy game that features over 20 different missions.

Play as different armies and use the terrain to figure out how to use each one’s strengths and weaknesses to conquer the opposition.

The other free Xbox game for November is Dead End Job. In this cartoonish couch-op, players play as Hector Plasm and Ghoul-B-Gone.

Dead End Job is a procedurally generated twin-stick shooter that should be great for people that enjoy games like The Binding of Isaac.

Check out both titles and their availability dates below:

Praetorians -HD Remaster ($19.99 ERP) – Available November 1 to 30

Dead End Job ($16.99 ERP) – Available November 16 to December 15

So that’s your list of free Games with Gold for November. Anyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can claim these games for free while they’re available.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.