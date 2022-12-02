Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2022

December is here, which means it’s time for a new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

As always, two titles are up for grabs this month. And remember, you automatically get Xbox Live Gold if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Through backward compatibility, you can play both of these games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. So let’s see what’s up for grabs this month.

Free Games with Gold for December 2022

Image: Xbox

This month’s games kick off with Colt Canyon. Colt Canyon is a top-down shooter where you explore the Wild West and all the treasures and dangers that come along with it.

Full of gun-toting action, you’ll have to shoot your way through Colt Canyon if you want to avoid ending up dinner for the buzzards.

The second game up for grabs this month is Bladed Fury. This game features the tale of redemption for Princess Ji after she’s been accused of murder and exiled.

In this Chinese mythology-based action game, you’ll fight through terrifying enemies and even gods, taking vengeance on those who have wronged you.

Check out both titles and their availability dates below:

Colt Canyon ($14.99 ERP) – Available December 1 to 31

Bladed Fury ($19.99 ERP) – Available December 16 to January 15

So there are your two free Games with Gold for December. You can claim these games for free if you have an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

