Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for September 2022

With September right around the corner, it’s time for a new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. September is the last month that Xbox 360 classics are a part of the Games with Gold lineup.

Remember, if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get access to Xbox Live Gold for free. That means that you, too, can snag the free games that Xbox offers every month.

This is the last time that Xbox is offering Xbox 360 games as part of its free Games with Gold lineup. And the last one is a good one, so you won’t want to miss out.

As always, these games are available on both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S with backward compatibility. So let’s see what this batch of Games with Gold looks like.

Free Games with Gold for September 2022

First up in this batch of Games with Gold is Gods will Fall, a brutal action adventure. Join up with your fellow Celtic warriors to take on the terrifying beasts across devastating lands ruled by gods with an iron fist.

Next, we have Double Kick Heroes, a tribute to metal music. Double Kick Heroes is a rhythm/shoot-em-up combo where you hop in a tricked out Cadillac called the Gundillac to mow down enemies while headbanging to heavy music.

Thrillville is next on the list of Games with Gold for September. The amusement park simulator lets you build up your own park full of roller coasters and theme attractions. You can even play a round of mini golf in your own theme park.

And finally, we have Portal 2, the last Xbox 360 game that will ever be included in Games with Gold.

This sci-fi puzzle game is one of the all-time classics and challenges you in creative and unique ways. Play solo or with a friend to help traverse the various levels in Portal 2.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

Gods Will Fall ($14.99) – Available September 1 to 30

($14.99) – Available September 1 to 30 Double Kick Heroes ($21.99) – Available September 16 to October 15

($21.99) – Available September 16 to October 15 Thrillville ($9.99) – Available September 1 to 15

($9.99) – Available September 1 to 15 Portal 2 ($19.99) – Available September 16 to 30

So that does it for this batch of Games with Gold. Anyone who has an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription can claim these games for free over the course of the next month.

For anyone who hasn’t given Portal 2 a try, you won’t want to miss out on September’s offer. Plus, it’s the last time an Xbox 360 game will be available as part of the deal.

