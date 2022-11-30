Classic PC game Portal is getting an RTX release in December

Portal, the classic PC puzzler, is getting an awesome RTX update on December 8, 2022.

First revealed during the Nvidia GeForce RTX launch event, the update will be released as free DLC for Portal on Steam.

The update will allow players to play Portal with full ray tracing capability, which improves the look of a game tremendously. Ray tracing mainly focuses on improving the lighting and reflections of media.

For RTX 4090 and 4080 owners, you’ll also be able to unlock higher framerates through DLSS 3.

Of course, you won’t have to have one of the aforementioned graphics cards to unlock ray tracing. But, you will need a modern GPU with DirectX ray tracing support to handle the tougher task.

If you are interested in this Portal update, head to the Steam page and wishlist it. That way, when it releases, you’ll be reminded to update your game (or purchase it new).

