Sony says its EV will be built around the PlayStation 5

Sony and Honda are partnering to create an electric vehicle built around Sony’s entertainment offerings, including the PlayStation 5.

The two industry giants have created a new company to develop electric vehicles, Sony Honda Mobility. When first announced in March of this year, the company didn’t even have a name, just an agreement to work together.

Now the developing company has a name to operate under. However, it doesn’t have a brand name to put on the electric vehicles.

The duo plans to build the EVs around Sony’s entertainment options, including movies, music, and the PlayStation 5. That’s right; an upcoming electric vehicle could include Sony’s latest console.

Sony PlayStation electric vehicle in development?

Sony’s previous concept EV (Image: Sony)

While speaking to Financial Times, president Izumi Kawanishi notes,

“Sony has content, services and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla.”

The joint venture is taking a software-first view of developing the new vehicles. That includes treating the vehicle as “hardware that will cater to the entertainment and network we would like to offer.”

That includes the PlayStation 5, which is “technologically possible” for integration into the EV. Self-driving will also be a focus, so the driver can “enjoy the space in [their] car.”

It’s just one software-first electric vehicle currently in development. Apple’s Car will also focus on full self-driving while showing exactly how powerful the future versions of CarPlay will be.

With Sony-Honda and Apple’s electric vehicles scheduled for a 2025 release, the EV market is about to get hotter.

