The DeLorean is making its futuristic comeback as an electric vehicle

“Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me you built a time machine…out of a DeLorean?” These words introduced tons of people to one of the most popular sports cars ever in pop culture history – the DeLorean. Now, the iconic vehicle is making its triumphant return, this time as an electric vehicle.

The DeLorean Motor Company revealed a short teaser trailer during the pregame show for Super Bowl LVI. The company also shared the 15-second teaser, where you can see the iconic outline of the DeLorean’s gull-wing design, on Twitter that same day.

Included in the tweet is a link to the company’s website. As of right now, the website contains a small merch shop with a few branded clothing items. You can also sign up with your email to be among the first to receive any updates about the car’s production.

The DeLorean was initially produced in the early 1980s. The company only produced around 9,000 vehicles before going bankrupt.

But the car gained major notoriety thanks to the 1985 movie, Back to the Future, when Doc Brown and Marty McFly used one as their own personal time machine.

The company’s latest venture to revive the DeLorean as an electric vehicle will also include a new HQ in San Antonio. And it is expected to create about 450 executive, management, and engineering jobs.

The company also has a new CEO, Joost de Vries. De Vries has previous experience in EVs as the VP of sales at Karma Automotive.

The only question I have left? Will it include Doc Brown’s famous flux capacitor so we can do our own time travel?

