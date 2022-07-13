A new exploit lets hackers unlock any Honda made since 2012

A pair of security researchers have found a vulnerability in the key fobs that Honda uses for remote access to unlock its vehicles’ doors. The weakness could potentially leave all Honda models made since 2012 vulnerable to break-ins.

A couple of security researchers recently found the weakness and shared their independent findings in a blog post. It leaves vehicles vulnerable to a “Rolling-PWN” attack that would allow someone to unlock your car or even start the engine from long distances.

The researchers, who go by the names Kevin2600 and Wesley Li, conducted tests on 10 different models of Honda vehicles, ranging from 2012 to 2022. And all of the models contained the same weakness.

I was able to replicate the Rolling Pwn exploit using two different key captures from two different times.



Honda later confirmed that the vulnerability exists in a statement to The New York Post.

The company stated, “we can confirm researcher claims that it is possible to employ sophisticated tools and technical know-how to mimic Remote Keyless commands and gain access to certain vehicles or ours.”

However, the auto manufacturer also assured customers that it can’t be used to drive their vehicles away. It also added, “Honda regularly improves security features as new models are introduced that would thwart this and similar approaches.”

So at the end of the day, it does look like someone could unlock your Honda using this feature (as long as it’s from 2012 or newer). However, it would take a lot of technical knowledge. And they wouldn’t be able to drive off without a key.

All in all, this isn’t something you should stress too much about. Just don’t make a habit of leaving valuables in your car and make sure no one can get access to your key fob. As long as you do that, you won’t have too much to worry about.

