Xbox confirms that Call of Duty still has a home on PlayStation

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has settled the debate once and for all: Call of Duty will continue to release on PlayStation for the foreseeable future.

Ever since Xbox revealed its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, publishers of the Call of Duty franchise, gamers have questioned what that could mean for the beloved shooter.

In an interview with The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer cleared the air on the company’s plans for the franchise.

Spencer notes in the interview that he doesn’t want to ‘pull the rug” from under PlayStation gamers’ legs.

He also states that you can’t write contracts for ‘forever,’ but there are no plans for changing the existing deal with Sony.

Spencer wants to ensure gamers that Call of Duty isn’t leaving PlayStation consoles anytime soon. Until now, Sony wasn’t sure of Xbox’s plans with the franchise.

In September, Phil Spencer told The Verge that it would keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for “several more years.”

At the time, Sony CEO Jim Ryan wasn’t happy with the claim, calling Spencer’s guarantee “inadequate on so many levels.”

Now, Spencer has responded once more in his interview with Nilay Patel. While he’s not keen on a “forever” contract, Spencer says he’s open to a long-term deal that Sony and regulators are comfortable with.

So it looks like Xbox isn’t planning on cutting Call of Duty off from PlayStation gamers after the Activision acquisition goes through.

Call of Duty and PlayStation are two names we’ve heard together for almost 20 years. It’s good to know that we’ll keep hearing them together in the future.

