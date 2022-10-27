Microsoft says Xbox prices are going up soon

Xbox head Phil Spencer says Xbox product and services prices will likely increase soon.

At the Wall Street Journal Live conference this week, Phil Spencer told Xbox gamers to prepare for prices to go up. The Verge’s Tom Warren shared Spencer’s quote:

“I do think at some point we’ll have to raise the prices on certain things, but going into this holiday we thought it was important to maintain the prices.”

It is unclear exactly what will be seeing this price increase at Xbox. Spencer could be talking about Xbox products or hardware or referring to various Xbox services.

Xbox Game Pass is one of the company’s more popular services. Game Pass unlocks a massive library of rotating games that gamers can play for a monthly fee.

Spencer recently revealed Game Pass makes up around 15 percent of Xbox’s content and services revenue. So maybe Xbox is planning on increasing the monthly prices of Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

Or maybe Spencer could be speaking solely about the Xbox Series X|S consoles. We’re used to consoles getting cheaper as the years go by, so it could feel strange if this is the case.

Subscription prices for just about everything have risen rapidly in recent months, and the gaming industry is no exception.

For example, PlayStation recently increased the cost of the PlayStation 5 in several markets.

That increase was the first time we’ve seen a gaming console go up in price after release. And it looks like Xbox products could soon follow suit.

But PlayStation already set a precedent by increasing PS5 prices. So maybe Xbox feels like it’s okay to follow suit now.

The good news is that we don’t have to worry about that this holiday season. But don’t be surprised when Xbox increases its prices soon.

