Xbox September update revamps your library and Elite Controller

Xbox has delivered its monthly update for September, and it brings with it a few cool features to enhance your gaming experience. The update revamps the Xbox’s library and adds new features to the Elite controller.

The details of the September update were shared in a post on the Xbox website. The update covers a wide range of features, from the Elite controller to the organization of your games library.

Xbox kicks off the September update by letting you customize the color on your Xbox Elite Controller Series 2‘s Xbox button.

You can configure your controller with more than 16 million colors from the Xbox Accessories app on your Xbox or PC.

The feature gives you all the common color customization options, like brightness, a full rainbow of colors, and saturation. It also supports Hex codes if you want to dial in that perfect color.

The company also announced that the new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller is now available.

Reorganized library for your games

Also included in this month’s update is a revamp of the games library on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The library includes tabs for All Games, Owned Games, Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, and Xbox Live Gold. This should make navigating the Xbox library easier and help you find the right games quicker.

Finally, you can choose different installation locations for your games and apps on consoles.

In the storage device settings menu, you can change between different storage devices or have Xbox decide the best option.

More updated features for Xbox on Windows

To cap the update off, Xbox added new features for Xbox on Windows PCs.

With just a few clicks, you can now use the Xbox Game Bar to share your screenshots. It also added noise suppression in party chats to Xbox One and Windows 10/11.

Xbox continues its tradition of monthly updates in September, and this month’s changes seem pretty nice.

A more organized library is always great, and it’s cool to get a little extra out of the $179 Xbox Elite 2 controller. Stay tuned to see what changes come with next month’s update.

