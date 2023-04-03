#GameTechie
Budget-friendly expandable storage cards are coming to Xbox
More storage options + cheaper price = yes please
As reported by The Verge, Microsoft appears to be preparing for the release of additional Xbox expandable storage options from third-party manufacturers like Western Digital.
Seagate is the only company producing storage options for the current-generation Xbox Series S/X.
When the Xbox Series S/X launched nearly three years ago, Seagate offered only a 1TB storage option for $219.99. However, prices have remained consistently high since the launch, with little to no fluctuation.
Seagate has since released two new different size options for expandable storage on the Xbox Series S/X: 512GB and 2TB at $139.99 and $399.99, respectively.
Western Digital has entered the game
An early spotting on Best Buy found that Western Digital will release a 1TB expansion card for Xbox Series S/X consoles at $179.99. The listing has since been removed from the website.
With WD hopping into the market with a storage solution that is $40 less than its main competitor, it should force Seagate to be more competitive with its prices.
While the price slash is enticing, the cost is still far from the industry standard.
In contrast to Microsoft’s approach, Sony opted not to use proprietary storage options for their consoles. Instead, they utilized standard storage slots, enabling players to use their own storage options without breaking the bank.
For example, you can grab a Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB PCIe Gen 4 for only $149.
There is no release date for the new Western Digital storage options.
