E3 2023 is officially canceled

IGN is reporting that the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is officially canceling E3 2023. The gaming publication received an email announcing the event’s cancelation.

The annual gaming event was going to be the first run by Reedpop, the organizer behind PAX and EGX.

the ESA issued a public statement via Kyle Marsden-Kish, Global VP of Gaming, ReedPop:

This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put toward making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and what’s right for E3. We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome. For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you’ve come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences.

The news was later confirmed in a tweet from the official E3 Twitter account: “ReedPop and the Enterainment Software Association (ESA) have announced that both the digital and physical events for E3 2023 are canceled.”

E3 was going to return to its original venue in Los Angeles since 2019. Unfortunately, it was soon announced that major players like Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft would not attend the event.

When the ‘Big 3’ pulled out of E3, rumors began to swirl that smaller companies would follow suit. Eventually, Ubisoft, Sega, and Tencent all pulled out of E3 2023 shortly after.

The email from ESA reportedly said E3 was “a beloved event and brand” but this year “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.”

We certainly can not say that we didn’t see this coming, especially after the major impact COVID-19 had on the gaming scene. It’s definitely a new era.

