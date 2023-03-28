OLED Switch goes full Hyrule with new Tears of The Kingdom design

We started off this morning with a rousing gameplay video from Eiji Aonuma, showing off The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After showing off various new gameplay mechanics, the 13-minute video also included a look at a Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED.

You can grab it a couple of weeks before the game launches on April 28th.

What comes with the Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED?

The “Zonai” themed artwork adorns the dock, the Joy-Con controllers, and the Switch itself. The Switch that comes with it is the 2021 OLED model, functionally speaking.

This means it has that nice 7-inch screen and 64GB of expandable storage capability. If you use the kickstand, it has a much better kickstand than the original, too.

The OLED model is snazzy for those planning on upgrading from your retro original launch model of Nintendo Switch. If you’re a Zelda fan, the colors and designs are great.

The price tag is $359.99. This makes it $10 dollars more than the boring old black-and-white version of the OLED system.

Sadly, the Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch doesn’t come with any games. But, that’s alright. You can buy the Standard, Digital, or Collector’s Editions separately to more properly fit your level of fandom.

There’s an option for those who don’t need to upgrade their entire game console just yet for some fancy designs. You still can make it all your own with a Tears of the Kingdom Controller and Carrying Case.

They utilize similar patterns to the OLED Switch. So, you can save some money and not feel left out from the customization.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Where to preorder

You can secure your preorder for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, where the game is priced at approximately $69.99.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After being announced in 2019, Nintendo has remained secretive about the game. Very little has been shown since it was announced, and leaks have been nearly non-existent.

If you’re looking to save money on an OLED Nintendo Switch and don’t care about the really cool Zelda theme, you could always just grab one today at $40 off retail price.

Otherwise, the Tears of the Kingdom Switch model will be available on April 28th, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game comes out on May 12th, alongside the controller and carrying case.

