Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony reportedly skipping E3 this year

E3, the popular electronics event, is returning after a four-year hiatus thanks to COVID. But it looks like a few major players in gaming, Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony, won’t be at the show.

According to a report from IGN, Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony will not be a part of the E3 2023. Those are the three biggest names in gaming, so it could potentially be a major blow to the convention.

Xbox is planning its own showcase in Los Angeles this summer. The company held a similar showcase in 2019. But that show was also halted in recent years due to the COVID pandemic.

While this doesn’t confirm or deny whether Xbox will be at E3, sources told IGN that the Game Pass giant would not be at the famed event.

Nintendo is another name that has been tied to E3 over the years. Even after the company pioneered its own Direct format, Nintendo usually hosts an E3 booth yearly. But it looks like that ends this year.

Sony is the least surprising of the three who won’t attend. The PlayStation creators pulled out of E23 in 2019, marking the first time in 24 years that the company wasn’t a part of the show.

Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony were historically some of the biggest names and most exciting parts of E3. Their absence from the show will be a huge blow as it returns as a physical event for the first time in four years.

Hopefully, there will be enough additional exciting revelations this year at E3. The show will take place from June 13 to June 16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

