E3 2021 has kicked off, and several of the bigger names in gaming have had some pretty impressive presentations. This includes Square Enix, which had a wide range of exciting things to share with us on Sunday.

Square Enix is the brilliant video game mega-company that brings us the Final Fantasy series and an abundance of various other titles, including Marvel’s Avengers and Life is Strange.

Square Enix is constantly producing new video games and game content, so this year’s E3 presentation was full of news, as always. We’ve compiled some of the biggest reveals from that presentation right here.

Square Enix E3 2021 presentation

The company is working on a variety of different projects. Square Enix is always working on new things from brand new games and game updates to remasters of older, beloved titles. So let’s take a look at some of the things that are coming:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The first big reveal that we got during Square Enix’s presentation was Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Square Enix is familiar with the Marvel Universe, having developed Marvel’s Avengers, so they seem the perfect fit for this game.

Guardians of the Galaxy is set for release on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as next-gen consoles, and PC on October 26, 2021.

Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion

Speaking of Marvel, we also got a look at an upcoming expansion for Marvel’s Avengers. The Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion has been long-awaited by fans of the game.

This could be the first time we see Black Panther back on screen since the emotional death of actor Chadwick Boseman who played the character in the Marvel movies. There was no release date revealed for this expansion, but it was confirmed that it will be a free update for all versions of the game.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Next up, we got a brief look at an upcoming Final Fantasy title. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is the latest game revealed in the popular franchise. The game will look very familiar to Final Fantasy fans, but with an action combat twist that has a sort of Dark Souls feel. The game is set to release sometime in 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Babylon’s Fall

Fans of the Nier franchise will be happy to see this new reveal of Babylon’s Fall. This is the most recent collaboration between Square Enix and Nier creators Platinum Games. Babylon’s Fall is being developed as a live-service game, though there is still no release date information. It will be available on PS4, PS5, and Steam. The game is currently in a closed beta, and you can sign up on the website.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

Next, we got a look at the upcoming remaster of the insanely popular Life is Strange collection. This trailer shows off the stunning, upgraded graphics that come along with the next-gen version of the game. Life is Strange Remastered Collection will become available on next-gen consoles on September 30, 2021.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

Square Enix has been huge in mobile game development recently, and that’s not slowing down at all. Among a few other mobile game updates, the company showed off a new title, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows. This sniper-simulator is coming to both Google Play and Apple’s App Store sometime in 2021.

These are just a few of the big reveals that Square Enix gave us during this weekend’s E3 2021 presentation. As I said earlier, the company has always been of the biggest contributors to gaming, and 2021 is shaping up to be another big year for the company. Check out the full Square Enix presentation here:

E3 2021 is fully underway, and we’ve already heard from some of gaming’s biggest names. Despite everything that the world has been going through over the last year and a half, it is really nice to have some things, however small they might be, to look forward to. That’s what makes E3 and other conferences like it special.

