Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, will be available to Prime members on June 21 and 22

Amazon is the latest major company to explore the world of game streaming. Luna, which it first unveiled last year has only been available to those that requested early access (or for those that signed up through a Fire TV device).

Now, however, Amazon is giving more people the chance to try its game streaming service later in June. On June 21 and 22, Prime members can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the service.

In addition, if you decide you are digging the Luna experience, you can continue playing games through Luna by signing up for $5.99 a month.

Thankfully, Luna works with a bunch of different devices, including PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Fire TV users. For those on iPhone and iPad, you’ll have to access the streaming service through a web app, because Apple is still being ridiculous about game streaming apps.

If you are in need of a controller to play the selection of games available through Luna, Amazon is putting the Luna controller on sale through June 22.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.