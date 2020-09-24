Amazon is getting into cloud gaming with a new service called Luna

Joining the likes of xCloud and Google Stadia, Amazon is now getting into the cloud game streaming business with a new service called Luna.

Currently, you can request to join the early access program (if you are in the US) but there is no word on when testing or full release is actually happening. When it launches, the service will set you back $5.99 a month for early access pricing.

When it is available, it will be only accessible to PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Fire TV users. More platforms may be made available in the future, according to Amazon. Oh, and if you’re wondering about how game streaming will work on iPad and iPhone, Amazon will offer the service as a web app instead of an app that you obtain through Apple’s App Store. Presumably, this is to help get around some of Apple’s rules regarding game streaming.

For the $5.99 price, users will have access to over 100 games and be able to play on two devices simultaneously at 1080p and at 60 frames-per-second. Unlike some game streaming services, Amazon’s Luna Plus also makes note that you’ll have unlimited hours of play.

So, as with any game service, the games are obviously a big part of the appeal. With Luna, you’ll get access to Control, Shadow Tactics, Everspace, Resident Evil Biohazard, Metro Exodus, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, just to name a few.

Of course, there will also be a controller with Luna. This will make it easier for when you take your games from one screen to another.

Finally, Luna is being built with the Amazon-owned Twitch in mind. This means that when you are looking at games on Luna, you’ll see accompanying Twitch streams and that you’ll also be able to go directly from watching a Twitch streamer playing a supported game to playing the game yourself.

