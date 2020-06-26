Twitch has started banning streamers in the wake of multiple sexual abuse allegations

As stranded Mixer streamers are making decisions on where to stream going forward, Twitch has announced it has started taking action against multiple streamers who have been accused of sexual abuse and harassment.

If you haven’t been on gaming Twitter in the last couple of weeks, you may have missed some of this. Recently, many victims have started coming forward over allegations of (mostly) male streamers in regards to abuse and harassment, with many instances taking place at conventions like PAX and smaller, more game/genre-specific events.

In the blog post, Twitch notes, “We are reviewing each case that has come to light as quickly as possible while ensuring appropriate due diligence as we assess these serious allegations. We’ve prioritized the most severe cases and will begin issuing permanent suspensions in line with our findings immediately.” The post goes on to say that the company is working on confirming accusations that happened off-platform, saying it needs “more information to make a determination.”

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear recently released a letter sent to staff, where he talks about these issues, noting that Twitch is working to address the many claims and accusations and that the company will continue to work on making Twitch a place where everyone, included under-represent groups, can feel safe.

According to Twitter account StreamerBans, a handful of big names have already been banned on the platform in recent days, including iAmSp00n, BlessRNG, WarwitchTV, DreadedCone, and Wolv21. Other popular streamers, and arguably the biggest streamers accused of misconduct, like Destiny streamer SayNoToRage and variety streamer Syndicate, are currently still on the platform, according to Polygon.

