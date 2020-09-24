Roccat just released its first headsets since Turtle Beach bought them out

If you’re in the market for a new gaming headset for your computer, Roccat might have just what you need. They just released a trio of headsets to suit every wallet, combining Roccat’s style with Turtle Beach’s audio know-how.

Yes, Turtle Beach. Did you miss it when they bought Roccat last year? It’s understandable, the world has been hectic since then, but they did. Now they’re teaming up to bring gaming goodness to your ears. All three headsets use precision-tuned 50mm drivers for powerful sound, and some Turtle Beach tech, including TruSpeak microphones and ProSpecs, which makes the headsets more comfortable for those of you that wear glasses.

The entry-level headset is wired with a 3.5mm jack, which brings cross-platform compatibility to your consoles, computers, and even your mobile devices if they still have a headphone jack. It also comes with a splitter for PC use, as most computers don’t have a combo mic/headphones jack.

The USB version brings 7.1 channel surround sound, Variable Mic Monitoring to minimize the effects of your shouting on your teammate’s poor ears, and RGB lighting that syncs to other Roccat devices that use the AIMO system.

The Air cuts the wires, with the same 7.1 channel surround sound now fed to the headset via a wireless dongle. You also get Turtle Beach Superhuman Hearing, which tweaks the sound response to let you hear things like reloads or footsteps more clearly, giving you an edge over the opposition.

You can pre-order all three from Roccat right now, with a ship date of October 4. You’ll be able to grab them from major retailers on that date as well.

