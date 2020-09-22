When you think of earbuds, it’s easy to focus on the quality of sound they put out – because typically, that’s what they are for. Whether it’s for working at your desk, taking calls, or working out, rarely do you see any that promote healthier sleep habits.

Bose has attempted this before, with the Sleepbuds, but discontinued them due to battery issues. Now, the company is back to try again with the Sleepbuds II. Announce this week, with preorders available now, the Sleepbuds II forgo playing music, and instead play noise-masking sounds and other calming noise to help users fall asleep and stay asleep. All of this is accomplished through the Bose Sleep app (iOS and Android).

Bose states that its noise-masking technology “combines passive noise blocking with optimized noise-masking sounds to cover up disruptions that may otherwise wake you.”

As someone who has recently started using white noise and the Calm app to help themselves fall asleep, I could see where these could be a solid addition for someone looking to improve their sleep. Also, for people when they travel. Sometimes those hotel walls are a bit too thin and a white noise app just doesn’t cut it.

Bose looks to address the battery issues of the first iteration, as well, with the company claiming the Sleepbuds II can last for 10 hours on a single charge, with the carrying case providing an extra two full charges.

If these seem interesting to you, you can preorder them now for $249.

What do you think? Are you interested in the Sleepbuds II from Bose? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: