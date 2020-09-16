The best headphones to accompany your workout

Listen up, we know that the easiest way to get a personal best during your workouts is with a killer soundtrack to get you pumped. That means headphones, usually, as the rest of the gym probably doesn’t share your tastes in music. Even with the gyms closed, headphones are still the way to go, so you can share the same playlist while you jog and while you go through your routine at home.

The thing is most headphones are terrible when used during workouts. They’re either not sweat resistant, they don’t fit well, they fall out/off, or they have connectivity problems. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best wireless headphones for your sweat sessions on the market right now, with a couple of over-ear options in case you really can’t handle wearing earbuds.

And yes, we understand that there are still many people who prefer wired headphones. Thing is, wires suck when jogging, and they suck even more in the gym. With wireless headphones getting better connectivity and sound quality, there really aren’t any downsides to buying them for workout use. Just make sure you get a pair that come with ear fins or ear hooks if you’re worried about them falling out while you’re getting sweaty. Protip: try using mismatched ear tips or fins to find the right fit for your ears.

That said, here are our picks:

Beats Powerbeats ($250)

We haven’t forgot about ‘Dre, and even though he’s moved on from the company, it’s still a powerhouse for audio. The PowerBeats Pro is the first Beats-branded true wireless headphones, and what a debut. They’ve got the H1 chip that made the AirPods so great, a sweat-proof construction, and a long battery life; everything you need for peak performance in the gym. Oh, and they won’t fall out of your ears, thanks to the well-designed ear hooks.

Master & Dynamic MW07 Go ($199)

We love Master & Dynamic’s mix of style and function, and the MW07 Go tick all the boxes. Ultra-durable composite materials? Check. Customizable sizing? Check. Ten, yes ten hours of battery life, and another 12 in the classy, fabric-covered charging case. Oh, and IPX6 water resistance so they’ll survive all the abuse you can throw at them. The icing on the cake? You can get them in five colors, to color coordinate with your workout gear.

Status BT Structure ($79)

If you prefer your Bluetooth earbuds to be on a string, check out the BT Structure. They have earhooks so they stay put, and they’ve got a twelve-hour battery life. IPX5 waterproofing, Bluetooth 5.0, and aptX all adds up to some pretty impressive specs, and the price won’t break the bank.

Apple AirPods Pro ($250)

If you don’t want the Beats branding, and like your headphones in blinding white, the AirPods Pro has the same H1 chip for solid connectivity, active noise canceling so you can completely zone out, and enough water resistance to save them from your sweat. They won’t stop you slipping on the floor though, so be careful.

Jaybird Vista ($160)

The Jaybird Vista are completely water and sweat-proof, so you can happily get your sweat on in any weather. They can be adjusted to three different sizes, so they won’t fall out of your ears and they have a huge battery life with up to 16 hours of total charge thanks to the pocketable charging case.

Sony WF-SP800N ($200)

You want your headphones to go the distance, just like you, and these Sony buds will probably out-last you with a staggering nine hours of battery with active noise canceling turned on, and thirteen hours with it off. Whoa. You get an extra charge from the tiny carrying case, and the digital noise canceling is some of the best in the industry. Oh, and they’re IP55 rated as well, so both dirt and water will just roll right off.

Skullcandy Push Ultra ($80)

Skullcandy isn’t a brand you’d associate with the gym, but the Push Ultra will likely change that. They’ve got moldable ear hooks to fit themselves to your ears, six hours of battery, and a whopping 34 hours of recharge in the case. That case recharges wirelessly, and also has inbuilt Tile tech so you can find your headphones if you leave them somewhere. An IP67 rating rounds out the specs so sweat away, they won’t mind.

Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro ($150)

Our own Matthew Hughes loved these buds, with their Qualcomm cVc-powered noise canceling, preponderance of heavy bass, and overall decent sound. They’ve got tons of customization to find the right fit for your ears, fast charging, and a companion app that lets you create your own customized sound signature, or choose from the 22 ready-made ones. And yes, they’re IPX4 rated.

Plantronics BackBeat FIT 6100 ($100)

If you don’t want to put something in your ears while working out, your options used to be limited. Now though, there are more sweat-resistant over-ear headphones on the market, like these BackBeat FIT 6200 which meld IPX5 water resistance with a flexy, cloth-covered headband that keeps them in-place through your workout. Because of the larger size, you get bigger batteries too, up to 24 hours of listening from one charge. They also feature Awareness mode and Sound Mix, so you can still hear what’s going on over your tunes.

Adidas RPT-01 ($170)

Want your headphones to match your sweatpants? Adidas has entered the audio arena with the RPT-01, an IPX4 rated set of headphones clad in Adidas’ signature knits. They have a staggering forty hours of playback from one charge, removable, washable ear cushions and headband, and simple controls so you don’t need to take your phone out to change tracks. Oh, and they won’t fall off your head, even when doing those dreaded burpees.

Bose SoundSport Free ($150)

Bose is known for their sound quality, and the SoundSport Free are no exception. Five hours of battery will outlast all but the longest sessions, and you can recharge them twice in the carrying case. Oh, and they’re packed with Bose’s signal processing know-how which keeps your music at peak performance even in noisy surroundings. Oh, and they also make lost buds a distant memory, with a “Find My Buds” feature that tracks when and where your headphones were last connected to your phone.

