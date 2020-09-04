Which headphones can I sleep with?

In an ideal world, none of us would have to live next to a subway, or a six-lane freeway, or any other location that is noisy 24/7. Thankfully, we can drown out that external noise by listening to music, podcasts, white noise, or even audiobooks as we wind down for sleep. So, what do we do if we live with a partner or a small child that would be otherwise disturbed by us listening in the bedroom?

Well, headphones are the first thing that comes to mind, but which ones? I mean, most headphones have designs that aren’t exactly conducive to comfort once you’re laying down on them. Over-ears are too bulky, earbuds stick out oddly or have annoying wires. True wireless headphones might be an option, but how do you find them in the morning if one falls out? We’ve scoured the internet to find the best set of headphones to fall asleep with.

So, which are the best headphones to fall asleep wearing?

Short answer: SleepPhones

See, unless you’re one of those lucky people who can fall asleep wearing earbuds, or sleep alone so you can have speakers on, SleepPhones are your best bet for falling asleep to music or your favorite podcasts. Oh, or that white noise generator that you find oddly soothing.

They come in wired or Bluetooth versions, and we recommend the Bluetooth ones because who wants to end up tangling up in wires while they sleep? They’re basically thin headphones that instead of having a solid headband, fit inside a fabric headband. No more uncomfortable headphones for sleeping, no more losing your earbuds in the mattress, no more weird marks on your face when you’ve slept with your headphones pressing into your forehead.

