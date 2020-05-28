Review: Sennheiser GSP 370 wireless gaming headset

The Good Killer sound quality Simple to set up Mic swivel allows you to easily mute your mic The Bad Companion app only works with Windows 10 Max volume could go a little louder No Bluetooth 8 Overall

When it comes to shopping for a new gaming headset, there seem to be a million different options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a wireless or wired option, there’s a little something out there for everyone.

But the fact still remains – there’s just way too many to choose from. So, to make things a bit more chaotic for you, here’s a new one that I’ve been recently fiddling with over the past couple of weeks. Meet Sennheiser’s GSP 370 gaming headset.

The latest gaming headset from Sennheiser runs at $199 and is aimed mainly for the PC and PlayStation 4 crowd. The company claims the headset is capable of storing up to 100 hours of battery life, outstanding sound performance, low-latency connection, and overall a better experience from what all the other players in the field are offering. So how did they do? Let’s find out.

So one thing I immediately appreciated is how painless setup was

After a quick charge, I was up and running in under 30-seconds. Seriously, it was that easy. To get started, all I had to do was insert the USB dongle into my PlayStation and boom, I was ready to go. Again, this was all done in under 30-seconds.

The USB dongle acts like a transmitter, which allows it to deliver a wireless low-latency connection. This helps reduce delays with game and chat audio. And since you can’t connect to the PS4 using a standard Bluetooth connection, this is your only option.

As for performance and sound, it’s everything you would expect from a Sennheiser product. Sound and clarity are excellent. Music and in-game sound effects are crisp and precise. The headphones offer a balanced mix of bass and treble and it doesn’t get all muddy when the volume is at its max capacity. But if there were a couple of things I could change about this headset, it’s the volume control. I wish it could go louder.

Also, this offering from Sennheiser uses simulated 7.1 surround, so location-based sounds like footsteps in games like Fortnite and Call of Duty can be picked up, but it’s not great.

Like other gaming headsets, the mic can be turned on and off by swiveling the mic down, and muting it is as simple as swiveling the mic up. Pretty self-explanatory stuff. As for the mic quality, it’s fine – it does its job. While other reviews say it could be better, I found it sufficient enough for what I was using it for.

I’m not going to focus too much on the headset’s design because once you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all. There’s nothing groundbreaking here, but I can say that they’re comfortable and it didn’t give me any issues while testing.

The headset is designed to work the PlayStation 4, Mac, and PC. Sadly, the Xbox One is not supported. If you’re a Windows 10 user, you can adjust additional settings in the headset with the Sennheiser Gaming Suite software. You can tweak things like equalizers, create different audio profiles for different games, along with microphone settings like noise cancellation and voice enhancers.

I didn’t get to try this as I’m typing this review on a Mac. But again, this is just an added bonus, the GSP 370 headset does a fine job on its own.

Bottom line: For the price, it’s a little hard to swallow, but given the experience I had with them, it’s totally worth it. Quality sound and 100-hour battery life are worth the price of admission. It’s a great sounding headset that competes with other options in the price range. It’s better suited for listening to music, but gaming with these is an absolute privilege, as well. And while Windows 10 users get the bulk of the features, I was just fine with everything I got right out of the box.

Sennheiser’s GSP 370 retail for $199 and can be used with the PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac.

