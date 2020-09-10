Bose’s new QuietComfort Earbuds are the company’s answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro

Bose is about to get back into your ears, with a new pair of noise-canceling true wireless headphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds. Outed by retail outlet Harvey Norman, and noticed by eagle-eyed Redditors, the upcoming earbuds that Bose first talked about a year ago are finally almost here.

See, a year ago, Bose teamed up with Amazon to provide the noise-canceling in the Echo Buds. At the time, Bose also said that it was saving the best of their noise-canceling tech for its own, in-development earbuds, and the QuietComfort is one of those sets.

Now, if you think the buzzword-laden video (found below) is pure hyperbole, you need to know that Bose is intrinsically linked to noise-canceling, so when they say the new buds are “the world’s most effective noise-canceling,” it’s worth taking them at their word for a short while (at least until actual reviews come in).

It’s not the first leak of the new earbuds, as back in July, a small YouTuber called Josh Quill uploaded an unboxing of an unreleased set of Bose earbuds, with the QuietComfort branding prominently displayed on the packaging. CNET asked Bose about the unboxing, but the company declined to comment, saying they would “share new product information when able.”

Now, Bose has made the product page on their site live, with a $279 price and a preorder button. They ship on September 29. You can get the buds in either black or sandstone, which have “all of the noise canceling of our best over-ear headphones,” according to Bose. They also have “volume-optimized active EQ technology,” which automatically fixes the perceived differences in audio levels as you change volume, so whatever you’re listening to sounds consistent at all volume levels. That sounds pretty cool to me.

They’re also IPX4 rated, so they’ll be great for gym use, and touch controls mean no fumbling for little buttons. You’ll get up to six hours of playback from one charge, with two more charges in the case, and the case can recharge wirelessly. Bluetooth 5.1 provides for stable connectivity, and custom microphone arrays make for clear voice calls.

