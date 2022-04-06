Amazon is somehow selling its $120 Echo Buds for only $50

We’re not sure how Amazon is turning a profit on these, but hey, who are we to complain? If you ever needed an excuse to pick these up, Amazon is selling its Echo Buds for just $50. These earbuds typically sell for $120.

Small, light, and comfortable, Echo Buds are designed to feel great and sound even better, no matter what you’re listening to. Active noise cancellation limits background noise while Passthrough Mode lets you hear what’s going on around you.

Enjoy up to five hours of music playback on a single charge and get hands-free access to Alexa—no tapping required. They also work with other virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant too.

For $50, you really can’t go wrong. If you ever find yourself in need of a spare pair of earbuds or need to replace your current ones, this is a great deal. And if you need more buying options, Best Buy is currently offering the same deal too. Click the button below for more info.

