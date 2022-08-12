XGIMI lands on B&H with a mega-deal on HORIZON Pro and Halo+

Customers can now buy XGIMI projectors on the popular consumer tech retailer B&H, and to celebrate XGIMI will be offering deals on their HORIZON Pro and Halo+ projectors.

B&H will carry the much praised HORIZON series, of which the 4K version won a coveted Best Buy award from EISA last year.

Created to fit into family spaces rather than conference rooms, the XGIMI HORIZON series is the smarter all-in-one entertainment choice for those wanting to enjoy more than just movies from the comfort of home.

Thanks to offering users crisp images and powerful sound quality, the XGIMI HORIZON series enables consumers to build their own home theaters in any room they choose.

XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology combined with XGIMI’s industry-leading +/- 40 degree vertical and horizontal auto keystone correction offers users the ability to set up their XGIMI device from almost any angle and in almost any environment.

Hassle-free functionality for quick, plug-and-play setup makes the XGIMI HORIZON series truly the premium home entertainment projector must-have.

The ultra-portable battery-powered Halo+ boasts industry-leading native 1080p FHD and HDR10+ image quality.

Its 900 ANSI lumens brightness combined with a hyper-focused LED delivers lightning-fast image focusing and brightness adjustments to provide best-in-class picture quality with low latency image processing capabilities.

Halo+ adds a low-latency gaming mode that drops lag to an imperceptible 26ms, taking gaming on Halo+ to the next level.

A more powerful battery that lasts long enough for a full movie means users can enjoy their favorite content wire-free anywhere they go.

Both Halo+ and HORIZON series has two purpose-built Harman Kardon speakers that pump out crystal clear

For a limited time, the Horizon Pro will be discounted from $1899 to $1615, and Halo+ will be dropped from $849 to $749.

