XGIMI’s Halo portable projector hits its lowest price ever on Amazon

XGIMI makes some of the best projectors out there, and if you're looking to give one a try, we suggest checking out the company's Halo portable projector.

XGIMI’s Halo projector features true 1080P resolution and a whopping 800 ANSI Lumens for greater contrast and brightness, perfect for outdoor movie nights in the summer.

The Halo features Android TV with access to 5000+ apps via Google Play, including YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney +, HBO Max, and more.

This is a great deal and it's the lowest price we've seen to date

