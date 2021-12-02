Score 2 Govee color-changing light Bulbs for just $16

Color-changing smart bulbs are absolute game-changers. The only kicker is that they can run pretty expensive. Thankfully, Amazon has a sweet deal going on right now that gets you up and running for just $16. Regularly $24, you can get two Govee color-changing bulbs for just $16 with promo code GOVEE6003K along with clipping the 5% on-site coupon.

The best thing about these Govee bulbs is that it doesn’t require a hub or anything extra you have to buy to use them. Just plug them in any old light socket and you’re good to go. They also work with Google Assistant and Alexa, or you can control them in the app.

The bulbs themselves feature over 16 million color options, along with 8 preset scene modes. Have a favorite photo? Upload it, the app will recognize & apply them to your light bulb. On top of that, you can create schedules to adjust to your daily routine. More features can be found here.

For just $16, you’re not really risking much. If you do plan on pulling the trigger on this, just be sure to enter promo code GOVEE6003K and clip the 5% onsite coupon to get the discount. Click the button below for more info.

