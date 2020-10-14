These JBL Tune 120TWS headphones are down to just $40 for Prime Day (usually $99)

We almost did a double-take when we saw this price, but then we remembered it’s still Amazon Prime Day. So yea, today you can score these JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless in-ear headphones for just $39.95. They typically sell at $99, so you’re saving about $60 here. That’s really good.

No wires. No hassles. They are powerful in sound thanks to a 5.8mm driver featuring JBL Pure Bass sound and colorful in design. The earbuds combined with the elegantly designed portable charging case provide 16 hours of unrestrained musical enjoyment. with long-lasting comfort. Equipped with intuitive and handy controls that are conveniently located on each earpiece, including one-click access to Siri and Google Now.

With this being an exclusive Prime Day deal, the obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

