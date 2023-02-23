This $100 Razer Ornata gaming keyboard is down to just $30

We literally did a double-take when we saw this discount, so it only made sense that we drop everything we were doing to share it with you.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Razer Ornata gaming keyboard down to just a jaw-dropping $30. It typically sells for $100, saving you a whopping $70.

With its Mecha-Membrane technology, you get the best of both worlds – the soft cushioned touch of a membrane keyboard with the crisp tactile click of a mechanical keyboard.

You’ll enjoy lightning-fast response times, and each keystroke will feel satisfyingly responsive, unlike some of the rigid options that you’ll find out there.

Endless Customization Options

The Ornata Chroma also features individually backlit keys with customizable RGB lighting, making it the perfect addition to your gaming setup. Plus, it looks boss AF.

If you’re someone who spends long hours typing, you’ll appreciate the ergonomic design of the Razer Ornata Chroma Keyboard.

If you’re into customization, because seriously, who isn’t, the Chroma backlighting lets you choose from a spectrum of colors, so you can make the keyboard match the rest of your gaming setup or create a custom look all your own.

Listen, just buy it: $30 is just too good to pass up

We can go on and on about its key takeaways, but we’re trying to get this post out as soon as we can in hopes it doesn’t sell out before we publish it.

Remember, you’re getting this all for just $30. We still can’t believe Best Buy has it listed this low. So jump on it before they realize it’s a mistake. Good luck!

Razer – Ornata Chroma Wired Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard with RGB 4.5 Scoring this $100 gaming keyboard for $30 is absolutely bananas. You're potentially saving over $70 on a. highly-rated keyboard, with RGB and all. Even if you don't need it, buy this for $30, and you have a premium backup keyboard just waiting to get unboxed. Pros: Fast and accurate typing with mid-height keycaps

Fast and accurate typing with mid-height keycaps Customizable keys and Razer Synapse software

Customizable keys and Razer Synapse software Chroma backlighting and RGB lighting

Chroma backlighting and RGB lighting Ergonomic design with wrist rest Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

