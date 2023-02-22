Samsung’s Galaxy S23 deal is almost too good to pass up

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 deal is the real deal. Seriously, it’s almost too good to pass up.

The Galaxy S23 starts at $799, but right now, depending on which model you choose, you can save up to a whopping $850 when you buy directly from Samsung.

And if you do, you get access to exclusive color options that you can only find on Samsung.com.

So not only will you have a top-of-the-line phone, but you’ll also stand out from the crowd with a unique color option.

But the savings don’t stop there. You’ll also get a $100 instant Samsung Credit, up to $850 instant trade-in credit, and 50% off SamsungCare+ for one year. It’s like Samsung wants to throw cash your way.

Samsung tells KnowTechie that this limited-time offer is valid now through March 9.

But if you prefer to stay in the family and extend your contract with your carrier via Samsung, you could potentially save even more.

For example, T-Mobile and AT&T are offering up to $1,000 in savings with the purchase of a new Galaxy S23 or S23+. Verizon is offering up to $800. More below.

Bonus carrier Galaxy S23 deals at Samsung.com

T-Mobile T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 in savings with the purchase of a new Galaxy S23 or S23+. All you need to do is trade-in an eligible device and sign up for the Magenta MAX data plan. Then, you’ll receive 24 monthly bill credits worth up to $1,000. But that’s not all – Samsung is also throwing in a storage upgrade, as well as up to $100 in instant Samsung credit (including a bonus $50 credit) to use on additional purchases.

Verizon Save Up to $800 with Galaxy S23 Series from Verizon with eligible trade-in and on a qualifying installment plan. Plus, get a $100 instant Samsung Credit towards additional purchases.

AT&T Buy a Galaxy S23 or S23+ on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan, and trade-in an eligible smartphone; you could save up to a whopping $1,000. Not only that, but AT&T is also offering a storage upgrade, as well as up to $100 in instant Samsung credit (including a bonus $50 credit) to use towards other purchases.

Best Galaxy S23 deals: trade-in offers, discounts, and more Superchargers are no longer limited to Tesla owners. As a Tesla owner, I’m not exactly thrilled about the news. The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals

Now, let’s talk about the Galaxy S23 lineup

There are three new phones: the Galaxy S23, the S23 Plus, and its most premium offering, the S23 Ultra.

While Samsung’s latest lineup might not have a completely fresh design, the two larger models come with a host of significant upgrades.

These include improved camera hardware, larger battery sizes, and increased internal storage – all major improvements from the previous year’s models.

And with Samsung’s advanced camera technology, you can capture every moment in perfect clarity. From group selfies to scenic landscapes, the Galaxy S23 has got you covered.

Remember this limited-time offer is valid now through March 9. Take advantage of this while you can.

Listen, we know there are a lot of phones out there to choose from, but trust us; the Galaxy S23 is a top contender and certainly worth upgrading.

With the best Galaxy S23 deal on the market right now, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your phone. Seriously, with offers like these, Samsung is literally giving these phones away.

