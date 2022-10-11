Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones see their first-ever discount

Sony announced its latest flagship headphones, the $399 WH-1000XM5, back in May, and now they’re seeing their first major discount, courtesy of Amazon.

Typically priced at $399.99, you can grab them now at their newly minted discounted price of $348. That’s $51 off the usual sticker price.

The XM5 is an upgraded iteration of Sony’s best-selling XM4 headphones, and this new offering comes packed with features. The biggest change? The design, and for the better.

Verified Staff Pick Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – $348

On top of that, the headphones are equipped with new ANC processors, 30mm drivers, and a selection of new colors.

The headphones also have standard premium features, like Speak to Chat, LDAC, DSEE Extreme upscaling, 360 Reality Audio, and more.

So, if you’re mulling the idea of getting these, do yourself a favor and head over to Amazon. But act fast while supplies last. Click below for more info.

NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

