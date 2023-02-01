Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra brings a huge camera improvement

Samsung revealed the new Galaxy S23 Ultra at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The premium smartphone in the Galaxy line introduces a major improvement to the main camera sensor.

In terms of improvements over last year’s model, the primary change is the main rear camera. This time, Samsung added a 200-megapixel main camera sensor, an upgrade over last year’s 108 megapixels.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you’re taking 200-megapixel images. Instead, the camera bunches 16 pixels together to improve lighting and give you a cleaner, 12-megapixel image.

Image: Samsung

The rest of the rear cameras remain unchanged. There’s a 12-megapixel camera with a wide-screen lens. There’s also a 3x and a 10x telephoto lens, each with 10-megapixel cameras.

The selfie camera on the S23 Ultra is actually a downgrade from last year’s 40-megapixel selfie camera. This year, Samsung dialed things back, adding a 12-megapixel selfie camera to all three models.

Other changes this year include the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 256 GB starting storage.

The phone’s design has been slightly redesigned with flatter surface edges and less curvature in the corners. It features the same 6.8-inch screen with 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

S-Pen fans will be glad to hear that it also includes a built-in model with camera shutter button.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM starting at 256GB of storage for $1,199.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available for preorder, with availability starting on February 17. Ordering now scores you $100 in Samsung credit. If you use our link, you get an additional $50 credit, as well.

