How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event (2023)

Mark your calendars and set your alarms because Samsung’s highly-anticipated Unpacked event for 2023 is officially set for Wednesday, February 1st.

And if you want to tune in live and watch it all unfold as it happens, we’ll give you all the details needed to watch it.

The event will kick off at 10:30 am PT (1:30 pm ET) at the iconic Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

We can expect Samsung to unveil their latest and greatest flagship smartphone series – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you’re a Galaxy diehard who buys a new device every year, this is the event that you don’t want to miss, so be sure to set a reminder and clear your schedule for some major Galaxy S23 drooling.

When is the next Samsung Unpacked?

As a reminder, Samsung’s next Unpacked event is on Wednesday, February 1. The presentation starts at 1:30 PM ET, 10:30 AM PT.

Expect to spend around an hour watching the Unpacked event. Last year’s Galaxy S22 reveal was just over an hour in length.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked

You won’t have to go to San Francisco to watch along. And you have a couple of options to watch it.

The event will stream on Samsung’s YouTube channel, Samsung.com, Samsung’s Newsroom, and likely on Samsung’s metaverse.

We’ll update this post and include an embed of the live stream if and when it becomes available.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Image: Winfuture

First and foremost, we can expect to see the highly-anticipated Galaxy S23 series, which is rumored to include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

These smartphones are expected to feature cutting-edge technology and design, with rumors of improved cameras, faster processing speeds, and larger battery capacities.

Beyond smartphones, Samsung is also expected to showcase new developments in its Galaxy ecosystem, including new wearables, tablets, and laptops. But again, nothing is guaranteed here.

With the company’s focus on AI and smart home technology, we may also see new developments in these areas as well.

Overall, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is always a significant event, and this year’s event promises to be no different.

Do you plan on watching Galaxy Unpacked? Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: