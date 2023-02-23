Amazon offers surprising $140 discount on Samsung Galaxy S23+

If you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line smartphone, the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup of devices has likely caught your attention.

And if you pledge allegiance to the e-commerce overloads at Amazon, gaze your attention below.

The company is currently offering a rare opportunity to save instantly on an unlocked Galaxy S23 Plus, with a whopping $140 discount off the usual sticker price.

This marks the first major discount we’ve seen on any of the S23 devices, so if you’re looking to upgrade your phone, now is the perfect time.

The Galaxy S23 Plus isn’t even a week old, and until now, most of the promotional offers required either a lengthy contract or trading in your old phone.

Thankfully, this sale makes it super easy to get one on the cheap.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is almost perfect

The Galaxy S23 Plus is packed with cutting-edge features, including a powerful processor, a stunning display, and an impressive camera system that will take your photography to the next level.

And with an unlocked phone, you’ll have the flexibility to choose the carrier and plan that works best for you. You can read more about it below.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is almost perfect

To take advantage of this amazing deal, head over to Amazon and add the Galaxy S23 Plus to your cart.

The $140 discount is automatically applied at checkout, so you don’t have to worry about entering any special codes or coupons.

Don’t wait too long to make your purchase, though. Deals like this tend to sell out quickly, and we don’t know how long this offer will be available.

So, if you’re ready to upgrade your phone and save big in the process, head over to Amazon and snag your unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus today.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ $999.99 $859.99 Check Availability

