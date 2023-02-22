Get your hands on the OBSBOT Me AI phone mount for $120

AI smartphone mounts are a dime a dozen. There are a ton of them out there. While we can’t vouch for them all, we can personally recommend the OBSBOT ME.

Typically sold for $150, Amazon has it down to $120 right now. While it’s not the biggest discount, we figured it was worth sharing anyways, just in case anyone was waiting for a price drop.

The OBSBOT ME is a game-changer when it comes to phone mounts. With its AI-powered technology, it transforms your phone into a professional-grade camera that’s sure to impress.

Whether you’re a blogger, content creator, student, traveler, or someone who takes video calls for work or family, the OBSBOT ME is an essential tool to have in your arsenal.

And with its 20%, it gives you even more reason to consider grabbing one.

Now, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will last, but we suspect it won’t be around forever. We stumbled upon it while conducting research for another product.

Take a gander at our review, and while you’re at it, swing by Amazon’s product page to see if it’s what you’re after. Trust us; you won’t want to miss out on this one

